Halloween frights return to the William A. Irvin Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Get ready for spooktacular fun because the William A. Irvin is going from an unsuspecting Ore Ship to one of the biggest haunted attractions in the Northland.

Every October, the Irvin transforms into the haunted ship.

The haunted attraction opened for the season on Thursday, October 6th.

The self-guided haunted tour brings you through the ship with plenty of scares along the way.

Lucie Amundsen with the DECC says new technology will bring new and exciting frights to the Halloween tradition.

“Tech really enhanced the scene you should expect more movement more things to happen and you should really just come expecting to shriek,” said Amundsen.

The haunted ship runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Halloween.

If you’re up for the scares, you can get more information and buy tickets by clicking here.

