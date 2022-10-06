Gusty winds with cold temperatures today, but we’ll slowly warm!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s for the majority of the day with gusty winds out of the NNE at 10-20 MPH, gusting over 30 MPH at times. A few showers will be possible, especially along the South Shore where some lake enhanced rain will continue. A couple snow showers will be possible in the Arrowhead of MN this morning. Lows dip into the upper teens to low 30s with clearing skies. Some lake effect rain/snow mix will continue along the South Shore with minimal accumulation expected.

FRIDAY: Some morning rain/snow mix will be possible along the South Shore with minimal accumulation. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Lows once again dip into the 20s and 30s with a couple upper teens possible. A few clouds roll into far northern MN overnight.

SATURDAY: Highs reach the 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 40s with mostly clear skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

