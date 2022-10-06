Friday chill should go away for the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies in Minnesota, and mostly cloudy in Wisconsin/U.P.. There will continue to be a chance of showers and some wintry mix in Wisconsin and the U.P. through tonight. Lows will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s with north winds 5-15mph.

Clearing and cooling after slight shower chance tonight (KBJR)

FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be held to the mid-40′s, but winds will be calmer. We will see winds out of the northwest 5-10mph.

Friday will be sunny and cool (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west 10-15mph, but that will help temperatures climb back into the mid-50′s.

The high to the south will spin a warmer westerly wind into our region (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies. High will be back in the mid-50′s with northeast winds 5-15mph.

The next seven days start cool, return to normal for the weekend, become warmer than normal Tuesday and cool again by Thursday (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.