Friday chill should go away for the weekend

Apple fest in WI will be dry while starting cool on Friday and finishing near normal on Sunday
Apple fest in WI will be dry while starting cool on Friday and finishing near normal on Sunday(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies in Minnesota, and mostly cloudy in Wisconsin/U.P.. There will continue to be a chance of showers and some wintry mix in Wisconsin and the U.P. through tonight. Lows will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s with north winds 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be held to the mid-40′s, but winds will be calmer. We will see winds out of the northwest 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west 10-15mph, but that will help temperatures climb back into the mid-50′s.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies. High will be back in the mid-50′s with northeast winds 5-15mph.

