Friday chill should go away for the weekend
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies in Minnesota, and mostly cloudy in Wisconsin/U.P.. There will continue to be a chance of showers and some wintry mix in Wisconsin and the U.P. through tonight. Lows will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s with north winds 5-15mph.
FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be held to the mid-40′s, but winds will be calmer. We will see winds out of the northwest 5-10mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west 10-15mph, but that will help temperatures climb back into the mid-50′s.
SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies. High will be back in the mid-50′s with northeast winds 5-15mph.
