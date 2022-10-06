City by City: St. Louis County, Ely, Cloquet

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting their 17th Annual Pumpkin Run and Walk 5k, on October 22.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Louis County, MN- The county auditors officer has launched a new no-fee online property tax payment option. With this new service, property owners can pay via e-check with no fee. Online payments with a credit or debit card can also be made, but with a fee. Scheduled payments are also possible. Payments can still be made in person or by mail. The 2022 deadline is October 17.

Ely, MN- The Northern Lakes Arts Association is hosting auditions Sunday, October 9. Their fall show is “Night at the Theatre: a showcase of Scenes, Stories, and Monologues.” Auditions will be at 7 p.m. at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater. They are looking for people of all backgrounds to audition and ask hopefuls to come with a monologue or favorite story to tell. Rehearsal time for the fall show will be highly flexible and based on the cast’s availability.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac tribal and community college is hosting their 17th Annual Pumpkin Run and Walk 5k, on October 22. Registration is only $25 for northern Minnesota's oldest Halloween-themed race. The registration fee will go up on October 15. All ages and abilities are invited, and registered finishers will receive a t-shirt. There will be awards and pumpkins to top racers and post-race treats for all participants.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Carlton

