Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month
Fon du Lac Co. District Attorney Eric Toney and incumbent Josh Kaul are set to meet in a debate...
Fon du Lac Co. District Attorney Eric Toney and incumbent Josh Kaul are set to meet in a debate on Oct. 27, 2022.(Campaign Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month.

The debate has been set for the afternoon of Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event.

The event will be open to the public. WISC-TV will air the debate as well as livestream it at Channel3000.com. WKBT-TV in La Crosse also will televise the debate.

Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general.

Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

The debate is the only one scheduled in the race so far. The election is Nov. 8.

