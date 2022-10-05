Trampled by Turtles raising money to support BWCA

NORTHERN MN. (Northern News Now) - Anyone who’s had the chance to visit the Boundary Waters knows how special the wilderness is.

That includes the members of a beloved Duluth-born band, Trampled by Turtles, who are doing what they can to support conservation efforts for the area.

Lead singer Dave Simonett said he remembers the first time he spent a night in the BWCAW.

“I mean it was kind of life-changing for me, I’d say. I was like ‘Oh, this is camping. I get it now,’” said Simonett.

Since then, he’s been back as often as possible.

So, when leaders with Sportsmen for the BWCA, a group fighting for conservation there, came to Simonett looking for support, it was a no-brainer.

“I think once a person spends time in a place like that, they realize it’s kind of fragile,” Simonett said. “And a lot of places don’t have spaces like that, huge wilderness. And I think everyone has the right to experience that.”

He said the band had some things they were willing to let go of, so a silent auction was an easy option to raise money.

They’ll be giving away a fishing trip with some band members, fiddle lessons and a bunch of other items.

Leaders with the Sportsmen for the BWCA said the band’s support means a lot.

“We’re a small, hard boots-on-the-ground organization,” said Executive Director Lukas Leaf. “So, funding like this is super important to help build out and keep our programs running.”

Their non-profit’s mission is “to protect the integrity of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and its waterbeds for huntable and fishable populations of fish and wildlife, now and forever through advocacy and education.”

Simonett encourages folks to support whatever conservation organizations reflects their interests, whether that be in our region or beyond.

“Everybody should be able to go out into a wide-open prairie or woods, and do whatever you want,” Simonett said. “And be open to that, and protected.”

You can bid on any of the silent auction prizes until October 10.

