Showers pave the way tonight for a much cooler Thursday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight a cold front will push back into the region. This will bring some rain showers through the region, with cold air right behind it. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s tonight.

Thursday will be cool and cloudy
THURSDAY: Thursday morning we will see a chance of rain and snow for Lake and Cook counties. There will be some rain showers for the rest of the eastern half of the region. I’m only expecting a slight chance of rain for the Ports with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the north 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. In the evening there will then be a chance of some wintry mix for Northeast Wisconsin and the U.P.. Highs will be held to the mid-40′s.

High pressure from Canada and a cold front will conspire to drag temperatures down Thursday
FRIDAY: Friday we will have sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region. Morning lows will be in the 20′s and some lower 30′s. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

The Canadian high will turn the sky sunny but keep temps cool on Friday
SATURDAY: Saturday morning we will start out in the 20′s and 30′s. Highs will be able to climb into the 50′s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be west 5-10mph.

The week ahead starts cool but will finish warmer than normal
