Prep Sports: Grand Rapids and East win in straight sets while C.E.C. soccer secures shutout win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night the 17-2 Hermantown Hawks hosted the 15-2 Grand Rapids Thunderhawks for a battle on the volleyball court, but this one belonged to Grand Rapids who swept Hermantown in straight sets, 3-0.

Over at Duluth East the Greyhounds hosted Superior, but the home team protected their house winning three sets in a row over the Spartans.

Taking a trip up I-61 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton welcomed St. Francis for a mid-afternoon game on the pitch, but the Lumberjacks continued with their winning ways shutting out the Saints, 3-0.

