Prep Sports: Grand Rapids and East win in straight sets while C.E.C. soccer secures shutout win

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night the 17-2 Hermantown Hawks hosted the 15-2 Grand Rapids Thunderhawks for a battle on the volleyball court, but this one belonged to Grand Rapids who swept Hermantown in straight sets, 3-0.

Over at Duluth East the Greyhounds hosted Superior, but the home team protected their house winning three sets in a row over the Spartans.

Taking a trip up I-61 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton welcomed St. Francis for a mid-afternoon game on the pitch, but the Lumberjacks continued with their winning ways shutting out the Saints, 3-0.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash

Latest News

UMD football prepares for UMary
Bulldogs look to clean up mistakes ahead of matchup with UMary
Hunters over Tigers
Denfeld earns shutout victory over Princeton at home
Inside the House
‘Inside the House’ with Tanner Laderoute: UMD’s captain shares the honor of dawning the ‘C’ in his final go as a Bulldog
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Report: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout