NEW PARTNERSHIP: Volunteer at the DECC in exchange for charitable donation

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC is looking to partner with non-profits, and they will make a cash donation in exchange for volunteers helping out at games.

The new program announced Wednesday is called Fundraising at the DECC.

It allows a group of volunteers from non-profits to do things like hand out popcorn, scan tickets, and help people find their seats.

In exchange, their charity of choice gets 10% of the net proceeds from the night or a minimum of $300.

The DECC’s Executive Director Dan Hartman said it is a win-win situation: they get the staffing needed for games, and non-profit volunteers earn money for their time.

“This is just kind of an easy way for folks to give back on a one-night basis or throughout the season, however, they want to go about it, but this has definitely been a very successful program in the rest of the country,” Hatman said. “Here in Duluth, I was trying to kind of follow that same trend.”

The DECC hopes to have their first fundraising volunteers work in the stands for the UMD Bulldogs’ next hockey game later this month.

Interested groups can email hello@decc.org for details.

Thursday will be cool and cloudy
Showers pave the way tonight for a much cooler Thursday
RAISING AWARENESS: young Moose Lake woman shares message of hope amid breast cancer battle
Tuesday Night Prep Sports
