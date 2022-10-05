Minnesota DFL, republican party leaders discuss paths to victory on election day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s just over one month until election day. In Minnesota, all 201 seats in the state legislature are on the ballot, in brand new districts, thanks to re-districting.

Both the DFL and state republicans are making their final campaign pushes.

“We feel really optimistic,” said Kurt Daudt, Republican Minnesota House Minority Leader.

“I feel like we’re certainly in the driver’s seat right now,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

Both feel confident their parties will come out of the 2022 midterms victorious.

Currently, The Minnesota State Senate is under republican control, while the House is under DFL control.

That means if either party flips enough seats in their minority branch and maintains control of their majority branch, they would have complete control of the state legislature.

Daudt said there are many tight races in Northern Minnesota, including house seats on the Iron Range.

“We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” Daudt said.

He said he believes a lot of people will be influenced by the economy when casting their vote.

“Folks are not happy with inflation, they’re not happy with high gas prices, depending on where you live,” Daudt said.

Martin believes his party will succeed in the election.

“I feel really confident about our chances to win both the state house, keep that state house majority and win back the senate,” Martin said.

He said abortion is top of mind for a majority of voters and an issue that could lead to more DFL victories.

“There’s a lot at stake here of course in Minnesota,” Martin said. “And there’s a lot of competitive seats in Northern Minnesota.”

Republicans only need to flip a handful of seats in the house to win a majority there and believe the Range and other parts of Northern Minnesota are key to making it happen.

