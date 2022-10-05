City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Carlton

Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s October Law of the Month is pedestrian safety. On average 50 pedestrians are killed and over a thousand more injured each year in Wisconsin. Law enforcement says with sunset coming earlier this time of year, it can be harder to see people crossing the road. Additionally, they say now is a good time to reconsider safe driving habits. Wisconsin law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in most scenarios, but they also encourage pedestrians to ensure they have enough time to safely cross an intersection before stepping onto the road.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Roads Department is seeking citizen input on the funding they are receiving from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The $2,000,000 block grant will be used on Blueberry Road Resurfacing, however, they want to hear from the community what other features people would like to see. There are options for sidewalks, a walking trail and additional lighting. To provide input, contact the Red Cliff Planning Department.

Carlton, MN- The 14th annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk will be held this Saturday, October 8. The event is organized by volunteers with the Carlton County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the county Public Health and Human Services Department. The walk will be held at Carlton High School at 9:30 a.m. and be about 20 minutes in length. A community member will then give a short message and community resources will also be highlighted. All are welcome to participate and encouraged to tie a ribbon to a banner honoring those you know who have been affected by suicide.

