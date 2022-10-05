Another mild day today, much colder air arrives Thursday

TODAY: We have another day with highs reaching the 60s to around 70 degrees with some sunshine toward the mid-afternoon. A slight chance for rain continues this morning with a better chance overnight. Winds become gusty overnight out of the north at 10-20 MPH, gusting over 30 MPH at times.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: A chance for rain continues, mainly early in the day. Some folks in the Arrowhead could see a little snow during the morning, but accumulation will be minimal and will melt very quickly. Winds remain gusty through the early afternoon before skies begin to clear and winds calm down late in the evening. Highs reach the 40s while lows dip into the upper teens to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly clear with highs in the 40s. Lows once again dip into the 20s and 30s, with a couple upper teens possible away from Lake Superior. A few flurries are possible along the South Shore of Lake Superior, mainly in the early morning hours.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

