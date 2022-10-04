Stretch of North Shore Scenic Drive to close amid emergency erosion repairs

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- County leaders are closing a stretch of North Shore Scenic Drive for emergency repairs next week as erosion concerns heighten.

According to St. Louis County leaders, traffic between Ryan Road and Homstead Road will be detoured for about five weeks starting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This map shows the detour that will be in place on North Shore Scenic Drive starting Oct. 11.
This map shows the detour that will be in place on North Shore Scenic Drive starting Oct. 11.(St. Louis County)

Erosion on the lake side of the highway near the New Scenic Safe is causing the slope to fail.

Crews will be making temporary repairs in that area starting Tuesday.

Those temporary repairs will help support the road through the winter. A permanent repair will be done next spring.

Access to homes and to the restaurant will be maintained throughout the month.

Click here for more information.

