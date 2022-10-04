St. Louis County Sheriff candidates discuss policies in Monday forum

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As election day looms closer, two candidates running for sheriff in St. Louis County took part in a special forum in Duluth Monday.

They shared their views on many issues including police staffing, the fentanyl crisis, safety in downtown Duluth and more.

But for at least one voter, one issue will be the deciding factor.

“So as a mom and as a nurse, you know, I’m concerned with gun violence,” said Sarah Mikesell, a St. Louis County resident.

Mikesell said gun violence will influence who gets her vote for Sheriff in St. Louis County.

“I know the Sheriff’s department plays a pivotal role in helping prevent gun violence,” Mikesell said.

It’s a big reason why she came out to listen to the two men vying for that job, Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and former Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The two participated in the forum Monday, hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and Duluth Area Chamber, sharing their views on current issues.

“I think the role of sheriff is public safety in general,” said Lukovsky.

According to Lukovsky, in his current position, he’s made an effort to battle gun violence in the county.

“I think currently in the state of Minnesota, there’s sufficient laws on the books with regards to guns,” Lukovsky said.

He’s said the current laws are strict enough to allow him to do the job of sheriff and says any policy changes are up to legislators.

“We have the ability to as it stands right now, to conduct our background checks and those that are precluded from owning a firearm are denied,” Lukovsky said.

His opponent Gordon Ramsay, would like to see some changes to the current system.

“There are inconsistencies in how background checks are conducted on purchasing,” said Ramsay.

He’d like to see those background checks applied to more vendors.

“If you have to get a background check at a federally licensed firearm dealer, you should from the guy in the other end of town that you don’t know,” Ramsay said.

He said that percentage-wise, the majority of the crime in St. Louis County is committed by just a few people.

“There’s a small amount of people in this county that commit a much greater percentage of the crime,” Ramsay said.

And for Mikesell, being able to compare the two viewpoints is helping to inform her voting decision.

“Being able to have them side by side was answering the same question was good,” Mikesell said.

Election Day is November 8 this year.

Lukovsky and Ramsay were the top two vote-getters in the August primary.

Current Sheriff Ross Litman decided to retire this year.

