Showers lead the forecast with a cool down to follow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. After sunset we will see a 30% chance of some scattered light showers, very little accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the 50′s with light westerly winds.

It will be mild and showery tonight (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and some lower 70′s. There will be a 20% chance of a stray shower or two. Winds will be northwest 5-10mph. A cold front will move in overnight and bring a 40% chance of rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wednesday will also be mild and showery (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday there will be mostly cloudy skies and strong winds out of the northwest 10-20mph gusting to 30mph or more. There will be a slight chance of showers for the Ports, but the Arrowhead and South Shore will see some rain and wintry mix. The Arrowhead will have a chance of rain/snow mix in the morning, then the South Shore into the evening. No snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40′s with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Thursday will cool down due to Canadian high pressure (KBJR)

FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies! However, it will be chilly. Highs will be held to the 40′s with winds out of the north 5-15mph.

The extended forecast starts warm and finishes cooler (KBJR)

