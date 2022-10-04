Showers lead the forecast with a cool down to follow
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. After sunset we will see a 30% chance of some scattered light showers, very little accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the 50′s with light westerly winds.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and some lower 70′s. There will be a 20% chance of a stray shower or two. Winds will be northwest 5-10mph. A cold front will move in overnight and bring a 40% chance of rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.
THURSDAY: Thursday there will be mostly cloudy skies and strong winds out of the northwest 10-20mph gusting to 30mph or more. There will be a slight chance of showers for the Ports, but the Arrowhead and South Shore will see some rain and wintry mix. The Arrowhead will have a chance of rain/snow mix in the morning, then the South Shore into the evening. No snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40′s with temperatures falling in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies! However, it will be chilly. Highs will be held to the 40′s with winds out of the north 5-15mph.
