Report: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than February 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Chryst previously had a five-year agreement that had been extended through January 31, 2027.

It was announced on Sunday evening that the University of Wisconsin and Chryst had parted ways and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would now serve as interim head coach.

Chryst finished at Wisconsin with a 67-26 overall record, with a 43-18 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

