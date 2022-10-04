Police: woman stole $100K from volunteer-run organization benefitting Hermantown schools

HERMANTOWN, MN -- Hermantown Police are investigating after a woman allegedly stole more than $100,000 from a volunteer organization supporting local students and teachers.

According to police reports, the Hermantown elementary school Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, president Cyndi Lewis reported missing funds from the PTO bank account last month.

In a letter to the school community Tuesday, she says she first noticed something was wrong when some of their checks bounced.

Lewis went to the bank to check things out, realized the problem, and immediately reported it to police.

“In the following week, our new incoming treasurer, our school cochair (VP), and I spent hours upon hours going over a mountain of paperwork to hand over to the police, and now it is in their hands to handle the ongoing investigation,” Lewis wrote in her letter.

Police say evidence shows a 42-year-old suspect connected to the PTO allegedly wrote 31 checks to herself, totaling about $43,000.

She also allegedly stole almost $60,000 through debit card purchases and cash withdrawals.

“Many of us have lost sleep and have shed tears of anger over the betrayal that we all feel very deeply. Not only has this incident left us with no money to function with, but all of the programs (anti-bullying efforts, staff appreciation, the backpack program, etc.), the student scholarships, and the teachers’ supplies that we are no longer able to provide negatively impacts the school, the teachers, our children, and the whole community. We are all victims,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis added that she is committed to seeing the PTO organization through this “storm.”

She also outlined several action steps the PTO has since taken to prevent a future incident, including: closing the old checking account, ordering new double signature checks, reviewing bank statements at monthly board meetings, setting up mobile banking alerts, and adding embezzlement coverage to their insurance plan.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation.

Authorities have not named the suspect.

It was not immediately clear if she has been charged.

In a statement Tuesday, Hermantown’s superintendent Wayne Whitwam said the district is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with the police.

“As police are investigating we can’t share any details,” Whitwam wrote. “All major fundraising activities are on hold and the PTO will be freezing all accounts until this issue is resolved. We will provide updates as this moves forward and we are legally allowed.”

The PTO is a volunteer-run organization that runs separate from the school district.

