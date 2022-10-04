NTSB on scene investigating small plane crash

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has officially arrived on the scene of the Hermantown small plane crash to investigate a cause.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a small plane crashed into a home on Arrowhead Rd.

Homeowners Jason Hoffman and his wife, Crystal, were sleeping at the time, inches from where the plane hit.

While they were not hurt, tragically, all three people on board the plane died.

The victims included a brother and sister, Alyssa and Matthew Schmidt, who were passengers on the plane, and the pilot Tyler Fretland.

All three were in their early 30s and from the Twin Cities metro area.

NTSB officials said the group had flown from the South St. Paul airport to Duluth.

They said they were in town for a wedding.

They departed from the Duluth airport around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Shortly after take-off, the plane vanished from the Duluth airport’s radar.

Officials say this case is an especially difficult one to investigate because the plane didn’t have a black box; that’s the part of a plane that records information about a flight.

Air safety investigator Aaron McCarter said he’s looking into three aspects to determine a cause: the human, the machine and the environment.

He said the weather conditions at the time of the flight were poor with low ceilings, rain and low visibility.

He added it’s far too early to determine a cause.

Although it is unusual for this to happen in our region, this type of crash isn’t out of the ordinary for McCarter.

“Aside from the fact that it hit a structure, it’s very typical for a lot of the accidents that I investigate,” he said.

Next, McCarter’s team will be heading to a hangar in St. Paul to reconstruct the plane as part of their investigation.

The NTSB will release a preliminary statement on the crash in about ten days.

Then in another 6 to 9 months, they’ll share a more in-depth report looking at their findings.

But, it won’t be for another year or so until the agency will be able to determine a probable cause and close the case.

