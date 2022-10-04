‘Inside the House’ with Tanner Laderoute: UMD’s captain shares the honor of dawning the ‘C’ in his final go as a Bulldog

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ahead of the 2022-2023 UMD Men’s Hockey season, captain and fifth-year Tanner Laderoute shared with the My9 Sports team about what he is looking forward to most in his final season in a Bulldog sweater.

Laderoute was all smiles when discussing the addition of the ‘C’ to his uniform as the veteran forward was named captain. He also expressed his excitement to play a few NCHC opponents including the defending 2022 National Champions, Denver.

UMD is already off to a hot 2-0 start and after their home opening weekend series sweep over ASU, Laderoute tallied two assists.

The Bulldogs will have to wait a while to seek redemption with Denver when the Pioneers come to AMSOIL in December. As for the maroon and gold’s next challenge, they take on Minnesota State Mankato on the road on October 14th and 15th.

