Fredrickson picked to lead Virginia Fire Department

Scott Fredrickson
Scott Fredrickson(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN -- The city of Virginia has a new fire chief.

The Virginia City Council unanimously picked Scott Fredrickson during a meeting Tuesday morning, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.

Fredrickson has been with the Virginia Fire Department for 18 years and was most recently serving as interim chief.

He takes over for former chief Allen Lewis, who stepped down for another job earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash
The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say

Latest News

The candidates for Minnesota House District 3B faced off Tuesday.
Candidates for Minnesota House District 3B talk abortion, mining
School money
Police: woman stole $100K from volunteer-run organization benefitting Hermantown schools
Two lows will try to stir up showers through Wednesday night
Showers lead the forecast with a cool down to follow
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond