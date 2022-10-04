Fredrickson picked to lead Virginia Fire Department

VIRGINIA, MN -- The city of Virginia has a new fire chief.

The Virginia City Council unanimously picked Scott Fredrickson during a meeting Tuesday morning, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.

Fredrickson has been with the Virginia Fire Department for 18 years and was most recently serving as interim chief.

He takes over for former chief Allen Lewis, who stepped down for another job earlier this year.

