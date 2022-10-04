Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.
They said the man, described as a light-complexioned man with a shaved head, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
