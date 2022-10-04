Denfeld earns shutout victory over Princeton at home

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night at Public Schools Stadium, the Duluth Denfeld Boy’s soccer team hosted the Princeton Tigers, but the Hunters sent Princeton home packing without a win.

In the first few minutes of the first half, Denfeld found the back of the net for the game’s first goal. After the break, Matthew Eklund found the corner of the twine to make it a 2-0 game with less than four minutes left to go in the second half.

The Hunters held onto that lead, earning them their 9th win on the season to put them at 9-4 on the year.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.