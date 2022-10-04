Colder air looms in forecast, a few snowflakes possible

TODAY: We’ll continue to see highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees with a slight chance for very light and scattered rain showers and mostly cloudy skies. Our chance for light rain continues overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees and a slight chance for light rain. Winds will increase overnight out of the NW at 10-20 MPH as a cold front moves through the region. Gusts could reach higher than 30 MPH at times. A better chance for moderate rainfall will happen overnight into early Thursday, with some areas in the Arrowhead of MN and the South Shore of NW WI seeing a few flakes of snow. Snow accumulation will be minimal and stay mainly on grassy areas.

THURSDAY: A few flakes of snow will be possible early in the Arrowhead of MN and the South Shore of NW WI . Otherwise, winds will be gusty out of the NW at 10-20 MPH, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Highs reach the 40s for most areas. Winds calm and skies begin to clear late in the day with lows dipping into the 20s and low 30s for most areas. A few areas may see some upper teens for lows away from Lake Superior.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

