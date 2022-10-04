City by City: Hayward, Ironwood, Hibbing

On Saturday, October 8, the Hibbing Police Department will be at the Memorial Building from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with fun for the whole family.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hayward, WI- The Hayward Chamber of Commerce is looking for more people to sign up for their Trunk or Treat Main Street event. Rather than going door to door, families are invited to go trunk to trunk from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween. Volunteers can sign up their car, and they will be given a dedicated parking space. The Chamber asks volunteers to decorate and dress up but nothing too scary. Expect to hand out candy to about 1,200 kids.

Ironwood, MI- Residents may notice a change in water pressure and color this week. The city began flushing water mains Sunday, October 2, with the work running through Friday, October 7. During this time customers are advised to run the cold water tap closest to the water meter until it runs clear. Residents can receive a utility credit to their water bill for the extra water usage by taking a meter reading before and after running it. Bottled water is available for free at the Ironwood Public Safety Department.

Hibbing, MN- On Saturday, October 8, the Hibbing Police Department will be at the Memorial Building from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with fun for the whole family. There will be live K9 demonstrations, a taco bar, raffles and more. In addition to the K9 fundraiser, the department will be selling pink patches. Many police departments participate in the Pink Patch Project for Cancer Awareness in October. Hibbing PD will be donating proceeds from patch sales to the Angel Fund.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email, to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

