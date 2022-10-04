Bulldogs look to clean up mistakes ahead of matchup with UMary

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After Saturday’s win against Moorhead, the feeling around the team was unsatisfied. For the most part, the Bulldogs controlled the game, over 260 yards on the ground, and had a 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

But 2 blocked punts that resulted in touchdowns and a couple of defensive miscues made the game closer than the box score indicated.

However, in Bulldogs fashion controlling the clock and converting four of four red zone drives for touchdowns gave the dogs the win and some positivity going into this week’s matchup.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.