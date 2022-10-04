Bulldogs look to clean up mistakes ahead of matchup with UMary

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After Saturday’s win against Moorhead, the feeling around the team was unsatisfied. For the most part, the Bulldogs controlled the game, over 260 yards on the ground, and had a 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

But 2 blocked punts that resulted in touchdowns and a couple of defensive miscues made the game closer than the box score indicated.

However, in Bulldogs fashion controlling the clock and converting four of four red zone drives for touchdowns gave the dogs the win and some positivity going into this week’s matchup.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash

Latest News

Hunters over Tigers
Denfeld earns shutout victory over Princeton at home
Inside the House
‘Inside the House’ with Tanner Laderoute: UMD’s captain shares the honor of dawning the ‘C’ in his final go as a Bulldog
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Report: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout
Steeves scores two goals in less than a minute.
Steeves propels No. 5 Bulldogs to sweep over Sun Devils