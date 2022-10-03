Wisconsin parade rampage suspect’s disruptions delay jury picks

Darrell Brooks is on trial for six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies
Darrell Brooks is on trial for six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start.

Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha.

His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
2 charged after Embarrass business break-in
Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks

Latest News

A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash
Mesabi Metallics
Court of Appeals agrees with decision to terminate Mesabi Metallics’ leases
Cold air masses will push back warm air masses as the week unfolds
Warm start to the week will finish much cooler by Friday
Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks