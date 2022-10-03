Warm weather kicks off the week, much cooler weather on the horizon

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TODAY: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, especially toward the morning and overnight hours. Highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s for most locations.

TUESDAY: We’ll see very similar conditions to Monday with a slight chance for light showers and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Similar conditions continue. Highs reach the 60s to around 70 degrees with a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Winds become a bit breezy overnight into Thursday with lows in the 40s to upper 30s. Much cooler weather returns into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

