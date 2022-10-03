Warm weather kicks off the week, much cooler weather on the horizon

TODAY: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, especially toward the morning and overnight hours. Highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s for most locations.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: We’ll see very similar conditions to Monday with a slight chance for light showers and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Similar conditions continue. Highs reach the 60s to around 70 degrees with a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Winds become a bit breezy overnight into Thursday with lows in the 40s to upper 30s. Much cooler weather returns into Thursday.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.