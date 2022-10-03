Warm start to the week will finish much cooler by Friday

Cold air masses will push back warm air masses as the week unfolds
Cold air masses will push back warm air masses as the week unfolds
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see increasing clouds. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50′s. There will be a chance of some drizzly showers, mostly across NE Minnesota. Winds will be light out of the south.

Mild with sprinkles overnight
Mild with sprinkles overnight

TUESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. A stray sprinkle or two will be possible, but most folks will remain dry. There will be a better chance of sprinkles overnight.

Tuesday will be warmer than normal with a slight chance for sprinkles
Tuesday will be warmer than normal with a slight chance for sprinkles

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be another cloudy and mild day. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with west winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers as a cold front pushes in from the north.

Small lows will make for slight shower chances early this week
Small lows will make for slight shower chances early this week

THURSDAY: A powerful cold front brings a blast of cool October temperatures. Highs will be in the 40′s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north. The main concern is for a chance of snow in northern Wisconsin/U.P. Thursday evening! Immediately by the lake, probably just rain, but inland and in some higher elevation areas… there is a decent chance of snow! Too soon to talk totals, but the first snow usually doesn’t stick or last for long. Stay tuned for updates!

The 7 day starts warm but finishes cooler
The 7 day starts warm but finishes cooler

