Warm start to the week will finish much cooler by Friday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see increasing clouds. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50′s. There will be a chance of some drizzly showers, mostly across NE Minnesota. Winds will be light out of the south.
TUESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. A stray sprinkle or two will be possible, but most folks will remain dry. There will be a better chance of sprinkles overnight.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be another cloudy and mild day. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with west winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers as a cold front pushes in from the north.
THURSDAY: A powerful cold front brings a blast of cool October temperatures. Highs will be in the 40′s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north. The main concern is for a chance of snow in northern Wisconsin/U.P. Thursday evening! Immediately by the lake, probably just rain, but inland and in some higher elevation areas… there is a decent chance of snow! Too soon to talk totals, but the first snow usually doesn’t stick or last for long. Stay tuned for updates!
