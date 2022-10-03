UMD hockey return to AMSOIL impacting Canal Park businesses

By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldog hockey returned to AMSOIL Arena this weekend with games both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Hockey season means many more people visiting and spending time in Canal Park, which can have a big impact on local businesses.

Ingrid Johnson is the Director of Events and Marketing at Hoops Brewery Company.

According to Johnson, hockey season at AMSOIL is vital to keeping the doors open at Hoops throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Johnson said Hoops has events planned all year long to help bring in patrons, but hockey at AMSOIL is a huge help.

“Those kinds of events really do carry us through the winter, but it would be much more difficult without hockey in the community. So we’re super grateful,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Hoops is an official watch site for UMD hockey.

She says in addition to televising the games in the bar, they also offer a discounted drink for people who attend the game in person and then stop by.

