Steeves propels No. 5 Bulldogs to sweep over Sun Devils

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night the UMD men’s hockey team swept Arizona State University in a dominating fashion, winning 4-1. While the Bulldogs earned their first victory over ASU on Friday night in overtime, that momentum carried over into Saturday.

In the first period, Arizona State sounded the red light first, but then the junior forward Luke Mylymok lit the lamp to tie the game at one in the first period. Mylymok was assisted by Tanner Laderoute and Cole Spicer.

Then it was all about the freshman Ben Steeves in the second period. Steeves not only found the back of the net once for his first career goal as a Bulldog but twice. In less than a minute the freshman put the Bulldogs up 3-1 heading into the final frame.

In the third period, Owen Gallatin secured UMD’s fourth and final goal to complete the sweep, 4-1 over the Sun Devils.

Transfer and goaltender Matthew Thiessen tabbed 29 saves in his first start for UMD.

The Bulldogs will take a break for a weekend and then will hit the road to take on Minnesota State on October 14th and 15th for a non-conference series.

