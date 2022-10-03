Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in 'The Godfather,' on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood's treatment of American Indians. Littlefeather, 75, died at her California home on Sunday.(AP Photo, File)
(Gray News) - Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who turned down an Academy Award on Marlon Brando’s behalf in 1973, has died, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced late Sunday night. She was 75 years old.

Littlefeather had been suffering from breast cancer in recent years, and died Sunday at her home in Novato, California, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The Academy and Littlefeather had reconciled earlier in the year, and she accepted an in-person apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17 for the way she was treated at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Brando had opted out of accepting his 1973 Oscar for best actor for role in “The Godfather” in protest for the way Indigenous people were treated and in tribute for the occupation of Wounded Knee by members of an activist group.

Littlefeather read a statement on his behalf, and she was largely met with boos and public criticism

She had a few small roles before her statement at the Oscars; she said after that, she was blacklisted, according to Variety.

