Minnesota leaders share details on timing, amount of ‘Hero Pay’ checks

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota leaders announced frontline workers approved for the state’s “Hero Pay” compensation checks will start seeing those payments Wednesday.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office made the announcement Monday.

With 1,025,655 Minnesotans approved for the funding, each of those residents will receive $487.45.

While the state will start sending out those payments Wednesday, they added they will continue to process payment information through the fall.

The money, approved by the state legislature, is meant to compensate employees who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The checks are lower than the original amount, $750, state leaders projected each resident would get.

Originally, state leaders estimated about 667,000 residents would be eligible for a share of the $500 million in the “Hero Pay” pot. However, many more people applied and were approved.

Online applications were accepted for 45 days, from June 8 through July 22, followed by time to process and verify the nearly 1.2 million submitted applications.

Those whose applications were denied had a right to file an appeal during a 15-day appeal period, from Aug. 16 through 31, which was followed by an appeal processing period.

Approved applicants who chose to receive payment via ACH direct deposit will see funds deposited within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to receive payment via debit card will be mailed their funds within three to four weeks.

Approved frontline workers applied and met the eligibility requirements of the Frontline Worker Pay program.

As required by the law, DLI will release a report to the legislature detailing the program no later than 90 days following the end of the payment processing.

