Grandma’s Marathon registration off to strong start

Grandma's Marathon(KBJR)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Runners get your shoes ready! Registration is now open for one of Duluth’s most popular events.

Registration for the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon, Half, and 5K races opened Saturday night.

Organizers said they are over halfway full already for the half-marathon, with over 4000 registrants just one day into registration.

Capacity for the half-marathon is 8000 people.

Meanwhile, Grandma’s Marathon marketing and public relations director Zach Schneider said the numbers are also looking good for the full marathon and 5K race.

Capacity for the marathon is 9000 people and the capacity for the William Irvin 5K is 2700.

Schneider said after 2022′s sellout, organizers are excited for what’s to come.

“2022 was such a good year, we sold out for the first time since 2016, we had great weather,” Schneider said. “We implemented a lot of changes that are hopefully gonna become more and more permanent and things that we can build upon. So I think we set the bar pretty high in 2022, and that just means for us as a staff that the bar gets higher for 2023.”

Schneider said the race’s 50th anniversary is coming up in just a few years in 2026.

It was put on for the first time in 1976, so organizers are looking forward to that anniversary.

To register for Grandma’s Marathon Events, click here.

