Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
2 charged after Embarrass business break-in
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
Cold air masses will push back warm air masses as the week unfolds
Warm start to the week will finish much cooler by Friday