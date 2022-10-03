Court of Appeals agrees with decision to terminate Mesabi Metallics’ leases

NASHWAUK, MN -- Minnesota’s Court of Appeals agreed that the state made the right decision in terminating an embattled mining company’s leases.

Mesabi Metallics owned the former Essar site in Nashwauk, where they were hoping to mine iron ore.

The company had been working to get the site up and running for years.

But that came to a halt a year ago, when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources terminated the company’s state mineral leases due to certain requirements not being met.

Monday, the Court of Appeals agreed with a lower District Court, who ruled in favor of the DNR when they originally pulled the company’s leases.

As of July, Mesabi Metallics also owed $2 million to the state and about $1 million to the city of Nashwauk.

In a statement Monday, state Rep. David Lislegard praised the Court of Appeals’ decision.

“...Thankfully, the time of disappointment appears to be over and we can soon turn to a new chapter. It’s now imperative that the state of Minnesota work with a proven and trusted company that has demonstrated a commitment to our region – through its actions, not words,” Lislegard wrote.

Meanwhile, Mesabi Metallics spokespeople also shared a statement Monday, saying, “the termination of its leases by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was premature, and that the original decision of the District Court did not allow for all relevant facts and circumstances to be properly investigated. However, Mesabi Metallics respects the decision of the Court of Appeals.”

“”As we have only received the judgment, we will be reviewing the determination and discussing the same with our legal advisers, including a possible appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court,” says Larry Sutherland, President & COO of Mesabi Metallics.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.