Mild start to the week ahead

Sunday Night: Similar to most of the day most of our Sunday night features partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Monday again features a mixture of sun & clouds with probably a little bit more in terms of sunshine through Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday are mild climbing into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across the area. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Tuesday more clouds fill in with the opportunity for a few rain showers here and there but most should be mainly dry. With the mostly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s with a few lower 70s. so a tad cooler than that of Monday. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

