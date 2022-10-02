Mild start to the week ahead

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Sunday Night: Similar to most of the day most of our Sunday night features partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

A few clouds and a few showers are in place for Sunday night into Monday.
Monday: Monday again features a mixture of sun & clouds with probably a little bit more in terms of sunshine through Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday are mild climbing into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across the area. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

MN Tomorrow
WI Monday
Tuesday: Tuesday more clouds fill in with the opportunity for a few rain showers here and there but most should be mainly dry. With the mostly cloudy skies, overhead temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s with a few lower 70s. so a tad cooler than that of Monday. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures are a tad cooler Tuesday than Monday.
