DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The CSS Saints had their home opener today against Hamile and protected their home field with a 43-42 win over Hamline.

WOW what W, Kyle Oswald game-winning field goal to lift @CSSsaints football over Hamline 43-42. — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) October 1, 2022

