FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.

Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.

FBI officials say that the matter is being investigated and are not disclosing the nature of the security threat.

Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport are expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl
Michael Carbo Jr.
Hibbing man sentenced to life in prison for cold case murder
fish lake homeowners florida property
Duluth family worries for their Florida home after Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
2 charged after Embarrass business break-in

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Moose gets stuck on fence
Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones