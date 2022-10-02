Daschke nets game-winner to lift No. 5 Bulldogs over ASU in OT

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - AMSOIL Arena was the nightcap for a busy weekend in the Bulldog community as the 5th ranked UMD Men’s Hockey team opened their season against Arizona State with a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime.

Sophomore Dominic James got the scoring started in the second with a power play goal, followed by Issac Howard scoring his first career collegiate goal tying the game at two.

Then in overtime, Miami (OH) transfer Derek Daschke would get the game-winner, sending the UMD faithful home happy.

The Bulldogs will wrap their series up with ASU tomorrow at AMSOIL and 4 p.m.

