Daschke nets game-winner to lift No. 5 Bulldogs over ASU in OT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - AMSOIL Arena was the nightcap for a busy weekend in the Bulldog community as the 5th ranked UMD Men’s Hockey team opened their season against Arizona State with a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime.

Sophomore Dominic James got the scoring started in the second with a power play goal, followed by Issac Howard scoring his first career collegiate goal tying the game at two.

Then in overtime, Miami (OH) transfer Derek Daschke would get the game-winner, sending the UMD faithful home happy.

Camera was 5 seconds away from dying but @derekdaschke is clutch.



OT game-winning snipe to give @UMDMensHockey 3-2 win over ASU. @TheNCHC pic.twitter.com/t8BpYSJuKq — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) October 2, 2022

The Bulldogs will wrap their series up with ASU tomorrow at AMSOIL and 4 p.m.

