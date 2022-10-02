Captain Ojile led UMD with three touchdowns to earn the win on Homecoming

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team has had a slower start to the season, but on Saturday afternoon that did not keep them from moving forward in the win column. The Bulldogs beat MSU-Moorhead 36-28 on homecoming to extend their record in the conference to 3-2.

In the first half, UMD scored 22 unanswered points thanks to Captain Zach Ojile who found the end zone first, but that surely wasn’t his last time. Next up was redshirt junior Sam Pitz scoring for the maroon and gold who connected with Wade Sullivan from the half-back pop pass, extending the score 14-0.

Ojile found his second touchdown of the day right before the half as Noah Skifton executed the 2-point conversion to bring the Bulldogs up to a 22-0 lead.

After the bell, the Dragons found answers. In fact, they had three answers worth 21-points in the 4th quarter keeping the Bulldogs on their toes.

In the end, UMD holds MSUM for the win. The Bulldogs are back at Malosky Field next Saturday hosting U-Mary. Kick-off is at noon and will be on the MY9 Sports Network.

