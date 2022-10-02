Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl
Michael Carbo Jr.
Hibbing man sentenced to life in prison for cold case murder
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
2 charged after Embarrass business break-in
fish lake homeowners florida property
Duluth family worries for their Florida home after Hurricane Ian’s landfall

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Homeowner reacts to fatal plane crash that went through house
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Death toll soars to more than 70 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities....
Long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator