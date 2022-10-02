Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin, who it says is believed to be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kryssy King, who was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believe she is with Trevor Blackburn, who is not from Wisconsin.

Trevor Blackburn
Trevor Blackburn(Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities do not know what vehicle they would be traveling in, but they are believed to be in the Chippewa County, Wisconsin, area.

Officials describe Blackburn as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Kryssy is described as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carbo Jr.
Hibbing man sentenced to life in prison for cold case murder
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers announces deal with Cleveland- Cliffs’ mines
fish lake homeowners florida property
Duluth family worries for their Florida home after Hurricane Ian’s landfall
frontline workers hero pay
Minnesota frontline workers one step closer to receiving Hero Pay

Latest News

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
The Rally for Peace in Duluth advocated for stricter gun laws nationwide.
RALLYING FOR PEACE: Duluthians push for gun control
RALLYING FOR PEACE: Duluthians push for gun control
RALLYING FOR PEACE: Duluthians push for gun control
UMDMHKY
UMDMHKY