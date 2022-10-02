2 charged after Embarrass business break-in

EMBARRASS, MN (Northern News Now) -- Two people have been charged after a burglary at an Iron Range business.

Matthew Goodwin, 32, and Sarah Declusin, 29, were arrested on Wednesday and charged Friday.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County deputies responded to Early Frost Farms and Greenhouse in Embarrass on a report of motion-activated alarms, according to a criminal complaint.

When they arrived, deputies found large ceiling tiles missing and broken on the floor, according to a press release. They also located other signs of entry.

A deputy continued to search the building and eventually located Goodwin and Declusin hiding inside.

Goodwin was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on October 17.

Declusin was charged with multiple offenses including felony 3rd-degree burglary and 4th-degree assault on a peace officer. She will also make her next court appearance on October 17.

Kanabec Co. mom charged after January death of 5-month-old daughter (Kanabec County)

In May, Declusin was also charged with second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment from the January death of her daughter in Mora.

https://www.northernnewsnow.com/2022/05/04/kanabec-co-mom-charged-after-january-death-5-month-old-daughter/

That case is still moving through the court process.

