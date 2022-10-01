Trail by Trail: Minnesota, Babbitt, Hayward

Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is encouraging hunters to try a walking trail this fall. The DNR maintains hunter-walking trails as ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state forests and other public hunting lands. Hunters can use these trails for grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. In northern Minnesota, there are more than 600 miles of trail.

Babbitt, MN- The Angels on ATV’s event is Saturday, October 1, at the Babbitt Trailhead. Riders and non-riders are invited for a day of fun, with proceeds going to the Angel Fund. There will be games along the trail and at the Babbitt Trailhead. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and scorecards must be returned by 3:45 p.m. the event will be held rain or shine. The Angel Fund helps families in Northeastern Minnesota pay for cancer-related expenses.

Hayward, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting their Fall Work Day on Saturday, October 1. Club members and volunteers are invited to the Mosquito Brook Trailhead at 9 a.m. for the clean-up. This work day will teach volunteers how to keep trails in good and safe condition, including establishing drainage efforts and improving the trailhead. Lunch and tools will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and water.

