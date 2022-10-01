Mixture of sun & clouds to close the weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures in the 50s along the lakeshore and 60s further inland. Winds are a tad breezy especially closer to the lake. Tonight, clouds will stick around and there is a minor shot of a few stray showers but most should stay dry across the Northland. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the low and mid-40s.

Sunday: We start our Sunday with more clouds throughout the first half of our Sunday. Sunday afternoon should feature more in terms of sunshine with some fairweather clouds through the afternoon as well. Again, we will be a tad cooler by the big lake thanks to a breeze of the lake. Temperatures closer to the lake climb into the mid and upper 50s. Away from the lake, most are in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: We will see partly cloudy skies on Monday with more mild temperatures. Highs will be back into the upper 60′s and some lower 70′s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

