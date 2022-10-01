Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Seth Alan Genereau Booking Photo
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: Suspect in custody 7 days after police chase
Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers announces deal with Cleveland- Cliffs’ mines
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans
City of Duluth releases 2023 street improvement plans

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
The bikes were put together by library staff during a team-building exercise.
Duluth Public Library donates 12 bikes to local kids
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week