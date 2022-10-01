Friday Night Lights Week 5, Part 2

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their seventh week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 5 of the regular season.

SCORES:

Duluth East 40 Rock Ridge 8.

MIB 83 Ely 0.

Proctor 21 Pine City 14.

Northwestern 54 Cumberland 0.

Eau Claire Memorial 13 Superior 34.

