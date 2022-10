DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their seventh week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 5 of the regular season.

SCORES:

Cloquet 14 Hermantown 28.

Aitkin 6 Denfeld 13.

MLWR 43 Mesabi East 14.

Esko Two 37 Harbors 14.

Grand Rapids 27 North Branch 24.

