Duluth Public Library donates 12 bikes to local kids

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 12 boys and girls in Duluth got new bicycles Friday, free of charge.

At an event downtown, Duluth Public Library gifted the bikes to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland.

The bikes were put together by library staff during a team-building exercise.
Every year, the library holds a team building exercise for their staff.

This year, they assembled bikes to give to children who might not otherwise have one to ride.

“What was exciting about this is it’s another way of creating an opportunity,” said Tammy Sundbom of Boys & Girls Club of the Northland. “A bike is freedom. A bike is experiences. It’s exercise. It’s just one of those basic rights of passage for young people, and a lot of our kids don’t have that.”

Library leaders say they partner and collaborate with the Boys & Girls Club because both groups have very similar missions.

