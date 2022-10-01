CASDA kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with opening event

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- One local organization in the Twin Ports is speaking up for domestic violence victims throughout October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The domestic violence calls, they’re not getting better,” Lisa Jordan, CASDA’s domestic violence project coordinator, said. “We’re not still reaching where we want to reach so these community events are important for that.”

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA), in collaboration with local partners, is taking the step to spread the message of nonviolence.

Things kicked off with an Art in the Park event at Barkers Island Festival Park Pavillion on Saturday.

The event featured local vendors and speakers, who came out to share their stories.

“It’s really just to bring the community together so we can all bring this awareness into this space together,” Jordan said.

Organizers said art is often a tool that domestic abuse survivors use when processing trauma.

Community relations officer, Alicia Kozlowski, said the more discussion there is about domestic violence, the less stigma will surround the topic.

“It’s the disconnection and so that is what we can do to peel back and help folks take off that extra layer of shame around it,” they said.

Kozlowski said events like this show how many resources are available in the Twin Ports.

“Getting folks connected to resources and services saying that stuff is available here, right now,” Kozlowski said. “If you need it, you have friends, family members who need it. It’s here and we got you.”

For more information on CASDA, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.